Nicola Sturgeon has declared she wants to make certain trans people are not further stigmatised as she stressed she took the safety of women and girls “very seriously”.

The First Minister was challenged at Holyrood by Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross on changes around gender recognition in Scotland.

The attack at First Minister’s Questions comes after a nine-page letter from Reem Alaslem, the UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, expressed fears the proposals contained in the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill could be abused by predatory men.

The Bill aims to make it easier for transgender people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) by lowering the age limit to 16, decreasing the time an applicant must live in their acquired gender and removing the gender dysphoria diagnosis requirement.

Nicola Sturgeon speaks in the Holyrood chamber. Picture: PA

Ms Sturgeon confirmed social justice secretary Shona Robison would meet with Ms Alsalem next week.

She said: "Not only do we acknowledge the comments made – it’s not a UN report, these are comments made by a UN Special Rapporteur … the Cabinet secretary has written a substantial response to them.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I take the safety of women and girls very seriously, perhaps more seriously than any other issue, as I’m sure all of us do. I spent much of my adult life and indeed all of my years in public office seeking to do things, along with others, that help advance the rights of women and girls and to ensure better protection for women and girls against male violence.”

The First Minister continued: “Our focus as a Parliament, our focus as a society, should be on those who perpetrate violence against women and girls, and that is men – not all men, of course, but it is men that abuse women and that should be our focus … we should not, in my view, further stigmatise a group in society, a very small minority in society, who are already the most marginalised and stigmatised group in society. I’m of course talking about trans people.

