FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon says Scottish heart patient's two-year wait for NHS appointment 'unacceptable'

Carol Cunningham, 64, took to Twitter to criticise health secretary Humza Yousaf after finding out her appointment in the cardiology department at Glasgow Royal Infirmary would not be until July 3, 2024.

Ms Cunningham said her original appointment to check her health was in good condition had been cancelled due to Covid.

Nicola Sturgeon at First Minister's Questions. Picture: Jane Barlow/pool/Getty Images

It was revealed in the past fortnight more than 10,000 Scots have been waiting more than two years for treatment on the NHS, with almost 3,000 having endured a similar wait for an outpatient appointment. The figure was just 648 patients in a similar position a year earlier.

Coming under attack from Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon said there were “tentative” signs of recent progress in terms of NHS waiting lists.

The First Minister said of Ms Cunningham’s case: “I don't think that’s [the waiting time] accceptable and I know a review of that particular appointment, which is a follow-up outpatient appointment, not a first outpatient appointment, is being undetaken and contact with the patient will be made.

"It is the case that waiting times gneerally and those waiting an unacceptalbely long time for treatment has increased over the past year. I’m afraid that is the impact of a global pandemic. We have over the past year seen further waves of Covid that has had a big impact on the number of appointments that can be done in our National Health Service.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “The pandemic obviously had a significant impact, but in terms of the statistics published most recently we are starting to see tentative signs of improvement.”

Mr Ross countered: “The First Minister was speaking about tentative improvements. That is a 16-fold increase in a year. This isn’t the NHS recovery her government promised. Things are getting worse – far worse – not better, First Minister.”