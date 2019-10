Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs she was “looking forward immensely” to the General Election as she faced questions from MSPs at Holyrood for the weekly installment of First Minister’s Questions.

Speaking at Holyrood today, she said: “Scotland needs to be independent so we can be a country at the top of the table in Europe, so we can invest Scotland’s wealth in our public services, in lifting children out of poverty.” Here’s a recap of all the action from today’s FMQs.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs she was 'looking forward immensely' to the General Election at FMQs.