FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon rejects claims that nurses in Scottish's largest health board are working 24-hour shifts

Nicola Sturgeon has rejected suggestions that nurses are working 24-hour shifts to keep Scotland’s largest health board running amid a severe NHS crisis.

It has been reported that wards at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) are “putting out urgent calls for staff”, with claims nurses working for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde are being forced to work shifts lasting as long as a full day.

One nurse was reported to have appealed for shift cover help on Tuesday night in a Facebook group for QEUH employees, saying: “If I don’t stay, no-one will be here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The allegations come after NHSGGC had apologised to patients on Wednesday as it announced a pause to non-urgent elective procedures and pledged to “make every possible effort to offer them an alternative date at the first opportunity”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks. Picture: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ms Sturgeon was challenged on the reports by Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross in the opening salvo at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

She said: “In relation to reports in the media this morning that staff in Greater Glasgow and Clyde are being asked to work 24-hour shifts, that, as I am assured by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and as the board has said publicly, is not true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let me just quote NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde ‘ there is absolutely no truth to these claims. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde does not ask nursing staff to work a 24-hour shift and there is no prospect that any staffing member would need to work for 24 hours. To suggest otherwise is inaccurate and misleading’.

"And I would not expect any health board to request any member of staff to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sturgeon added: “I think it insults people’s intelligence to suggest that the problems being encountered in the NHS ibn Scotland, which are the same as the problems being encountered elsewhere, are somehow down to the health secretary. Is it the fault of Humza Yousaf that the kind of action that Greater Glasgow and Clyde announced last night has also been taken in health sevices in south London, Surrey, York, Scarborough, in Derby, in Leicester, in Nottingham, in southampton.”

Mr Ross questioned how SNP MSPs could clap what he described as a “despicable answer from Ms Sturgeon. He said new figures published on Thursday had shown the number of avoidable deaths in Scotland had risen to 60 a week.