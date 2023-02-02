FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon refuses to say whether double rapist Isla Bryson is a woman or man

Nicola Sturgeon has refused to say whether she thinks double rapist Isla Bryson is a woman, claiming she “does not have enough information”.

Justice secretary Keith Brown, who has claimed Bryson would still have been sent to a men's prison even if there was no public outcry over the case, has referred to the prisoner as a woman.

Bryson – born Adam Graham – was moved from Cornton Vale women’s prison in Stirling to HMP Edinburgh last month following an intervention by the Scottish Prison Service.

A temporary ban on violent trans prisoners being moved into female facilities has subsequently been announced by the Scottish Government.

Nicola Sturgeon speaks at First Minister's Questions. Picture: BBC

Ms Sturgeon was grilled over the trans prisoner’s gender status at First Minister’s Questions. Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross repeatedly asked Ms Sturgeon whether she categorised Bryson as a woman or a man.

Ms Sturgeon said on Bryson: “This individual claims to be a woman. What I said is that I don’t have information about whether those claims have validity or not.

"But I don’t think Douglas Ross and I are disagreeing here, because what I think is relevant in this case is not whether the individual is a man, or claims to be a woman or trans, what is relevant is the individual is a rapist.

"That is how the individual should be decribed, and it is that that should be the main consideration in deciding how the individual is dealt with. That is why, of course, the individual is in a male prison, not in a female prison. There are the issues that matter.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Mr Ross responded: "I’m speaking about the current Scottish Government policy – the policy I’ve got right in front of me here, which states it is the view of the Scottish Government that trans women are women.

"It is the view of her justice secretary that a double rapist is a woman. I’m not sure what the First Minister’s view on that is, because she says there’s no disagreement between herself and I on this.

"There is – a massive disagreement. I believe a double rapist, anyone who rapes a woman, is a man. They cannot be considered anything else.

