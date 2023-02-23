Nicola Sturgeon has launched a stern defence of the record of leadership frontrunner Humza Yousaf as the health secretary was accused of “smirking” over the case of a patient waiting two-and-a-half days for emergency treatment.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross cited the case of a patient who waited for two-and-a-half days for treatment in Ayrshire at an accident-and-emergency department late last year as he took aim at the Scottish Government’s health record.

The exchange came after leading watchdog Audit Scotland delivered a “damning verdict” on the Scottish Government’s NHS recovery strategy. An Audit Scotland report said Mr Yousaf’s strategy lacked “detailed actions” to allow progress to be accurately measured, and called for greater transparency from the Government.

The document was published just three days after the health secretary formally launched his campaign to succeed Ms Sturgeon, who announced her resignation last week, as first minister.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Ross asked “is this useless health secretary really the best the SNP have to offer?”

Ms Sturgeon responded: “He is the only health secretary anywhere in the UK that has managed to avoid a single day of strikes in the National Health Service over this period.

"Secondly, notwithstanding the very significant challenges in accident and emergency ... I can understand why the Conservatives are feeling uncomfortable. Of course, the Conservative Government in England has not managed to avoid strikes in the National Health Service there.”

Mr Ross responded by describing the answer from the First Minister as “shameful”.

"Not a mention of a patient who waited in Ayrshire at the tail end of last year for two-and-a-half days in accident and emergency,” he said. “The clue is in the name.

"They went there for emergency treatment, and they sat there for two-and-a-half days. And the First Minister, her answer to them is it’s the best performing [A&E] anywhere in the United Kingdom. That is little comfort for people who are waiting hours and days for treatment.