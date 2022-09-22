FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon concedes A&E department record low figures 'not good enough'

Health secretary Humza Yousaf on Wednesday conceded the NHS in Scotland was facing an “exceptionally difficult winter”.

The admission comes with just 63.5 per cent of patients being seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours at A&E departments in the week up to September 11 – a record low for Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Scottish Parliament

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon admitted: “As the health secretary said earlier this week, the most recent performance in accident and emergency is not good enough.

"I am very clear about the need for improvement. The most recent performance, of course, does reflect the very significant pressure across health and social care, arising obviously from the two-year pandemic, but also from some pre-existing factors – the changing demographics of our country, for example.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “We are investing more to support further recruitment, overseas recruitment included … the chief operating officer of the NHS also wrote to health boards this week with five additional specific actions that we are expecting health boards to take. We do expect to see improvement and we want to see that improvement starting to be visible immediately.

Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross had attacked Ms Sturgeon over “hollow words” around A&E waiting times, citing a case where a woman in Ayrshire had needed to wait 84 hours for treatment.

“That’s the worst waiting times on record and it’s only September,” he said.