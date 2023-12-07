FMQs live blog: Scottish Budget, education results & NHS Scotland set to feature
Join us for live updates from FMQs, where Humza Yousaf will take questions from opposition parties in the Scottish Parliament
First Minister Humza Yousaf is set to take questions from opposition parties from noon onwards - join The Scotsman's politics team to keep updated with the cut and thrust of the debates.
FMQs: Thursday December 7th
Alex Cole-Hamilton's post-FMQs debrief
Alex Cole-Hamilton
We've just heard that every promise made: Class sizes, laptops, the attainment gap – you name it, the SNP have broken it.
There are young people leaving school this year who have only ever lived under the SNP.
So here’s a maths problem for the First Minister that will reveal the full extent of the trajectory of decline. In the education rankings the year before the SNP came to power, Scotland was awarded 506 points. This year it was awarded 471. Which is better?
Sarwar comments
Commenting after FMQs, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: "Our education system was once the envy of the world but now - because of this Government - we lag behind.
“Our children and teachers are working flat out but they are being failed by this SNP Government.
“The number of children identified with additional support needs has risen from just over 36,500 in 2007 to over 240,000 now – but in this same period, the number of ASN teachers has fallen by over 200; leaving many children without the level of support they need.
“Year after year, the SNP make promises to Scotland’s children, but year after year they fail to deliver.
“After sixteen years there’s no one else to blame – the First Minister must apologise to the people of Scotland for destroying our once world leading education system.”
Yousaf fails to answer
Labour's Anas Sarwar asks Yousaf if the number of teachers for children with additional support needs has increased or decreased - but Yousaf says he does not have that information to hand.
It's likely Labour already know the answer to that question.
Some thoughts...
Scotland's OECD Pisa results - showing the nation's educational performance has slid compared to other countries - has dominated FMQs this week.
Humza Yousaf has dealt some blows himself though - taking a dig at the Tories for UK austerity, and at the Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton for his party's role in raising tuition fees during the 2010 coalition government.
It's been loud in the chamber, with lots of desk-banging and jeering from both sides, particularly when Yousaf was up on his soap box talking about the UK Government.
However, Yousaf is ultimately batting on a sticky wicket - it's hard to deny Scotland's educational performance has slid under the SNP's watch.
Statement on education next week
Yousaf confirms that the education secretary, Jenny Gilruth, will make a statement next week "on the issues of numeracy and literacy and what our response is to improve those outcomes".
Labour's turn
Anas Sarwar on his feet now, says this weeks Pisa results "demonstrates 16 years" of declining standard in "maths, science an reading".
Adds Scotland's international standing is falling and this has "serious consequences for Scottish children".
Yousaf says the Scottish Government has made "record investment" in teachers in Scotland, "despite UK austerity".
"We have the best paid teachers in the UK, this is a government that values teachers," he adds.
Rabble rousing
Some MSPs are getting boisterous in the chamber, taking umbrage with Yousaf's defence of Scottish education:
Covid getting the blame
Yousaf repeatedly saying that although "the results weren't good enough", they occurred against the backdrop of the pandemic.
However, Ross says the director of Pisa said "attainment was declining long before Covid" and that other UK nations have performed comparatively better than Scotland.
"Rishi Sunak has no challengers but leadership crisis still devouring party"
The Scotsman's Westminster correspondent, Alexander Brown, writes:
"Rishi Sunak came in to steady the ship, but instead it’s crashing on the rocks".
Read his analysis of the Prime Minister's woes here:
FMQs gets underway....
Douglas Ross is up first, goes in on Scotland's dire education results.
The performance of Scottish pupils has plummeted in maths, science and reading in new Pisa world rankings.
Results from tests taken last year by a sample of 15-year-olds have been branded “dismaying” after they showed an ongoing decline in standards.
Since the last Pisa assessments in 2018, the nation’s youngsters have dropped 18 points in maths, 11 points in reading and seven points in science.
Ross asks: "What does Humza Yousaf have to say t the generation of young Scots that have been failed by the SNP?"
Yousaf responds by saying he "does not dismiss nor take lightly" the Pisa results. He also says "there is no doubt" that Covid has had an impact, as Pisa has acknowledged.
"They are a poor set of results", Yousaf says, but that much of the criticism around Scottish education is "unfair".
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.