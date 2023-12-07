FMQs live blog: Scottish Budget, education results & NHS Scotland set to feature

We've just heard that every promise made: Class sizes, laptops, the attainment gap – you name it, the SNP have broken it.

There are young people leaving school this year who have only ever lived under the SNP.

So here’s a maths problem for the First Minister that will reveal the full extent of the trajectory of decline. In the education rankings the year before the SNP came to power, Scotland was awarded 506 points. This year it was awarded 471. Which is better?