FMQs: Drugs ‘have to be handed back to prisoners’ in Scotland when they are released

Speaking at First Ministers’ Questions, Mr Ross said that under standard operating procedures, prison officers were bound to return property belonging to prisoners – even if their items contain drugs.

He said: “Prisoners have the option to have items contaminated with drugs safely stored and returned to them on their release. Prison officers are telling us that they're having to hand drugs back to the prisoners as they leave. Will the First Minister commit to ending this practice immediately?”

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also called on the First Minister to commit to removing “unhackable phones” given to prisoners, which have subsequently been hacked and used for drugs deals.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross quizzed Nicola Sturgeon over drugs deaths during First Minster's Questions.

The First Minister said Scotland had a "significant challenge” when it came to drugs deaths and called for parties to “come together across the chamber” to tackle the issue.

"We have a particular challenge in our prisons and I think all of us understand the different factors that are at play there. And so I would hope that across this chamber, we could come together to welcome the ways in which we are seeking to change past practice to recognise where perhaps we should have done things differently in the past and do them differently in the future. I hope that there is an appetite to build consensus on this.”

She added: “In the spirit of openness, I will certainly look at that. It is the case that prisoners have rights, often these rights are upheld in courts of law and we have to consider these things carefully in making sure that we address these things properly. I accept his sincerity on this issue without doubt or equivocation. But it is too easy for all of us, across the chamber, to oversimplify some of these issues and quoting ministers, forgetting to understand the nuances of this. The factors behind the drugs crisis are complex and I think we all understand that.

"The particular issue he's raised there, I will go in and look at that in detail and if we consider there is a change that is necessary and appropriate and possible to make there, then I undertake that we will give that due and serious consideration.”

She said that the mobile phones issue was being treated “with urgency” and that “robust monitoring” had found that “a small minority” of around seven per cent of handsets had been tampered with.

The phones were handed out during the pandemic to 7,600 inmates - costing £2.7 million – to allow prisoners’ families to keep in contact with them when visiting was restricted due to Covid regulations.

She said: “The provision of mobile phones in the absence – during particularly the early stages of the pandemic – of in person contact with loved ones over a sustained period of time, has been vital in addressing the negative impact of Covid in our prisons, not just for prisoners, but also for staff and families - children in particular- impacted by the imprisonment of parents.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.