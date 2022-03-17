FMQs: Douglas Ross misses after 'throat seized up', say Scottish Tories

Mr Ross was due to question Nicola Sturgeon in the weekly session on Thursday before taking ill, and was replaced by the party’s justice spokesman Jamie Greene.

It comes ahead of the party’s conference in Aberdeen this weekend, with a Tory spokesman saying Mr Ross will deliver a shortened version of his address.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross listens to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA Wire

Mr Ross has taken a number of Covid-19 tests, but all have come back negative.

The party spokesman said: “In the past 24 hours, Douglas Ross has fallen ill. His throat has seized up, which has left him unable to speak at First Minister’s Questions today.

“He has taken Covid tests each day, all of which have come back negative.