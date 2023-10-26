FMQs: Delay in firefighters attending two ‘major’ house fires in Scotland due to budget cuts

Firefighters were delayed in getting to two “major” house fires this week as a result of “devastating cuts” to the fire service.

Hundreds of firefighters from all across Scotland descended on Holyrood to demand urgent action be taken to end a decade of cuts to the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fire Brigades’ Union (FBU) says if the Scottish Government’s budget allocation to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is left unchanged, there will be widespread job losses and service cuts that will endanger people’s lives.

Firefighters from the Fire Brigades' Union and Scottish Labour MSPs protesting outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Jane Barlow/Press Association.

Humza Yousaf was then accused of burying his head in the sand on the issue at first minister’s questions.

Gus Sproul, chair of FBU Scotland, says firefighters are already seeing the impact of the cuts, after two fires this week in East Kilbride and Lochgelly.

He said: “Since its inception just over a decade ago, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has cut over 1,200 jobs

“The FBU Scotland are predicting that if there is no improvement in the budget from the Scottish Government, another 780 could go in the near future.

Members of the FBU protesting outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Jane Barlow/Press Association.

“Only this year we saw 10 fire appliances, nine high-reach vehicles and the permanently-crewed river boat on the Clyde withdrawn from stations, leaving communities with reduced emergency cover.

“Only this week major house fires in East Kilbride and Lochgelly have shown the devastating consequences of delayed incident response times.”

He said government ministers are ignoring the warnings from the union, and added: “If the government continues to ignore the multiple crises facing the service then our members will be left with no option but to consider all options to force political leaders to wake up to the disaster that is befalling what should be a well-trained, well-equipped and well-resourced public service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after the union published a damning report called ‘Firestorm’ earlier this week, highlighting firefighters’ concerns around response times, poor training, poor equipment, and potentially dangerous concrete in a number of buildings.

The FBU say the cuts are impacting on firefighters' ability to respond to serious and life-threatening incidents. Image: Jane Barlow/Press Association.

They say all these factors are impacting on the service’s ability to respond to serious and life-threatening incidents.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar grilled Mr Yousaf on this at first minister’s questions, after meeting with firefighters who were protesting outside the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Sarwar said: “Fire service cuts are putting lives at risk but the First Minister is burying his head in the sand.

“The fire service budget is set by this government and it has fallen by 22 per cent in real terms over the past decade, putting 780 firefighter posts at risk.

“This would have an impact on response times and when fighting a fire, every second counts.”

He added: “When the single fire service was created the SNP said that it would, and I quote, not result in ‘cutting frontline services’.

“It’s now clear that was either SNP spin, or SNP incompetence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chief fire officer Ross Haggart added it is “undoubtedly a challenging time” for the public sector in Scotland, including the fire service.

In response to this criticism, a government spokesman said ministers recognise the “vital role” firefighters play in keeping Scotland safe.

They said: “That is why, despite difficult financial circumstances due to UK Government austerity, we are providing the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with more than £368 million this year, an increase of £14.4m on 2022/23.

“Whilst the allocation of resources, along with the recruitment and retention of firefighters, is an operational matter for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, we are maintaining frontline services, with a higher number of firefighters in Scotland than other parts of the UK.