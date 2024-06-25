The general election betting row has prompted support to be withdrawn from two candidates by the Conservatives

The Gambling Commission has passed information to the Metropolitan Police alleging five more officers placed bets related to the timing of the general election, the force has confirmed.

In a statement, the Met said: “We previously confirmed the arrest of a Met officer on Monday, June 17 for misconduct in public office in relation to bets placed on the timing of the general election.

“The officer – a police constable from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command – is on restricted duties. It is still the case that only one officer is under criminal investigation.

“We have, however, been passed information from the Gambling Commission alleging that five further officers have placed bets related to the timing of the election.

“The officers are based on the Royalty and Specialist Command, the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and the Central West Basic Command Unit. None of them work in a close protection role.

“Decisions on whether they will be subject to any restrictions will be taken in due course.”

Confirmation of the scope of the investigations comes after the Tories withdrew support from candidates Craig Williams and Laura Saunders after they were implicated in the betting row.

Rishi Sunak acted after coming under mounting pressure within the party to take a tougher stance on the alleged use of inside information to bet on the timing of the July 4 poll.

Mr Williams, who was the Prime Minister’s parliamentary aide, and Ms Saunders who is standing in Bristol North West, will no longer have the support of the party.

Because nominations have closed, Mr Williams, who is standing in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, and Ms Saunders will both still be on the ballot paper.

But a Conservative Party spokesman said: “As a result of ongoing internal inquiries, we have concluded that we can no longer support Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as parliamentary candidates at the forthcoming general election.

“We have checked with the Gambling Commission that this decision does not compromise the investigation that they are conducting, which is rightly independent and ongoing.”

The decision is a significant blow for Mr Williams, who MRP polls had predicted was likely to win a close-contest in Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr.

Ms Sanders however, was far less likely to win in Bristol North West, up against Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jones.

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker had earlier said placing bets on the election date was “disreputable” and he would have suspended anyone who had done so.

Speaking to ITV’s Peston on Monday evening, Mr Baker said: “I would call them up and ask them ‘did you do it?’ And if they did it, then they are suspended.

“But the Prime Minister would have to answer why he hasn’t done it, I haven’t got inside information on why the Prime Minister hasn’t done it.”

Mr Sunak had insisted on Monday that it was “proper” to wait for the outcome of investigations by the Gambling Commission, the police and the Conservative Party itself as he struggled to move on from the scandal engulfing his campaign.

The party’s chief data officer, Nick Mason, and campaigning director, Tony Lee, have both taken leaves of absence after being implicated in the scandal.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Sunak said he was “not aware” of any other Tories facing investigation over similar allegations.

After his appearance at The Sun’s event, Mr Sunak made a campaign stop in Chelsea, where he told activists in the usually safe Conservative seat that he understood why people were hesitating to support the Tories.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had earlier said Mr Sunak’s announcement of an internal probe was a bid to kick the story “into the long grass” while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said it was “one rule for the Conservatives and another for others”.