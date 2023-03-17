The next First Minister of Scotland will be unable to use their official residence in Edinburgh over the summer because of essential repair work.

Bute House, in the city’s Charlotte Square, is to close for 20 weeks from April 17. Stonework and roof repairs will be carried out on the A-listed building, while the windows will also be refurbished and essential fire safety work carried out.

The work has a targeted completion date of September 1. The Scottish Government said meetings of Cabinet ministers will take place in St Andrew's House during this time. Temporary alternative arrangements are being put in place for the First Minister’s accommodation and working requirements while they are in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The repairs have been advised by specialist surveyors, following a survey of the building’s stonework and roof that identified work required to maintain the fabric of the building. They are being co-ordinated by Scottish Government contractors MITIE. Bute House is owned by the National Trust for Scotland.

Bute House