First Minister warns UK Government industrial support ‘must not stop at border’

John Swinney will deliver a speech on Monday

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Minister will today urge the UK Government not to stop their industrial support “at the border”.

Addressing the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) annual Congress in Dundee, John Swinney again call on the UK Government to fully support Scottish industry, referencing recent interventions to protect British Steel in Scunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his speech, he will also call for a UK industrial strategy that will help to “show that Scotland is open for business.”

Ahead of the speech, the Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar accused the SNP of spending two decades “without a plan and without a clue”.

The First Minister is expected to say: “The current global uncertainty is unprecedented, and we are braced for further shifts in security and the economic global order.

“We must ensure we have the highly-qualified and skilled workforce needed to make Scotland an attractive place to invest – and investors need to know what we expect in terms of fair work and workers’ voice. My government will do its utmost to make that happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the same time, the UK Government must also play its part and develop an industrial strategy for the whole of the UK – one that recognises all that Scotland has to offer and agrees to invest in that. Put bluntly, UK industrial support cannot stop at the border.

“Stepping in to save British Steel in Scunthorpe – an industrial site of national significance - is commendable. The Scottish Government is committed to securing a just transition for Grangemouth, with the workforce at its heart. So, if British Steel is to be nationalised to protect its future, there must be a willingness to intervene to secure the future of Grangemouth.

Scottish Labour Anas Sarwar claimed to the SNP had “broken” Scottish industry | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“We need the UK Government to take action to minimise the potential harms from the current volatile economic situation. This includes the removal of the self-imposed economic straitjacket of the chancellor’s fiscal rules, working more closely with the EU and reversing the increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions.”

Scottish Labour pointed to the SNP’s record, with Mr Sarwar claiming Scotland’s Government had “broken” Scottish industry while leaving workers “to pick up the pieces”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The SNP government with John Swinney at its heart have spent the last two decades in power without a plan and without a clue over how to support Scotland's workers.

"On the SNP's watch, jobs and investment have been exported from Scotland with foreign companies and governments benefiting from our natural resources while Scottish industry and communities suffer.

"Through inaction and incompetence the SNP has broken Scottish industry with workers being left to pick up the pieces of government failure.

"When John Swinney appears before the STUC today he must give a fulsome apology for his government's anti-worker actions and total failure to support Scottish industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unlike the SNP, Scottish Labour believe that Scottish workers and industry should come first.

"That's why we will strengthen supply chains to help bring jobs to Scotland and act to ensure young Scots have the skills they need to flourish.