Home Secretary Suella Braverman should be sacked and not allowed to resign, First Minister Humza Yousaf has said as he joined official Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Edinburgh.

The First Minister accused the UK Home Secretary of “fanning the flames of division” and inciting unrest with her statements ahead of Saturday’s mass pro-Palestinian protest in London.

Nine officers were injured and 126 people arrested on Saturday - the "vast majority" of whom were counter-protesters, the Met Police said. The force has condemned "extreme violence from right-wing protesters" who it says set out to confront the demonstration.

Following the clashes, there have been widespread calls for Ms Braverman to go.

Speaking to journalists as he arrived at Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Edinburgh, the First Minister accused the Home Secretary of “fanning the flames of division” and added: “The result of that, of course, is, as we saw, individuals on the far right actively attacking the police.

“I’m afraid that the Home Secretary’s position, in my view, is untenable.

“She should not even be allowed to resign, she should just be sacked by the Prime Minister because no Home Secretary should be fanning the flames of division – quite the opposite.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also called for her to be sacked.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf lays a wreath at the monument at Edinburgh City Chambers on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Ms Braverman sparked an outcry after penning a newspaper article criticising what she called “pro-Palestinian mobs”, saying scenes were “disturbingly reminiscent” of sectarian marches in Northern Ireland.

She also hit out at the Met Police over their handling of protests, suggesting they had a “double standard” that favoured pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

An estimated 300,000 people turned out for the rally on Saturday.

It is thought to be one of the biggest marches in British history with smaller-scale demonstrations taking place in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and other places across Scotland.

King Charles led the Remembrance Sunday service in London this morning, with wreaths being laid by members of the royal family, senior politicians and dignitaries at the Cenotaph.

A major policing operation remained in place today amid concerns over further protests.