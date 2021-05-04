First Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon (right), with Edinburgh Central candidate Angus Robertson, feeds the cows during a visit to LOVE Gorgie Farm on May 4 (Photo by Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images).

Ms Sturgeon was seen feeding cows and alpacas at Love Gorgie Farm on Tuesday morning, May 4, as she joined Angus Robertson, SNP candidate for Edinburgh Central, at the farm to canvas votes before May 6 Holyrood elections.

LOVE Learning, the education and social care charity took over the site in January after it fell into liquidation and the site currently provides educational services to children through animal and forest therapy.

Speaking at the farm, Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s a fantastic place right in the heart of Edinburgh with great animals, growing things here, and a great place for children to come and learn all about the natural environment so it’s fantastic.

"I’ve enjoyed being here today feeding some of the animals.

"My fear of dogs probably extends to not being comfortable around animals but I think I’ve overcome some of those fears during the time here today.”

Turning to politics, Ms Sturgeon added: “Given what we are living through right now and given the challenges ahead of us in terms of our exit out of lockdown and back to normality- I think people know this election really matters.

"If you want me to be First Minister again this time next week, if you want a re-elected SNP government, if you want, once the crisis is over, to have the future of Scotland in Scotland’s hands and not in Boris Johnsons’ then it’s really important to come out and vote on Thursday and to cast both your votes for the SNP.”

Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon (3R) reacts as she feeds the goats during a campaign visit with SNP candidate Angus Robertson (R), to LOVE Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP).

