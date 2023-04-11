Firm which audited SNP accounts resigned six months ago, reveals Humza Yousaf

The firm which audits the SNP’s accounts resigned around six months ago and no replacement has yet been found, Humza Yousaf has revealed, in a disclosure that lays bare the internal turmoil in the party.

The new First Minister admitted the situation was “problematic” and said one of his “major priorities” was finding a new auditor.

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the revelation “stinks to high heaven”, adding: “It is deeply worrying if they have been unable to replace the auditors in all this time. It is time for the secrecy to end.”

Last week, the SNP’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, was arrested by police investigating the SNP’s finances. He was later released without charge pending further investigation.

First Minister Humza Yousaf

It was previously reported that accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael had told the SNP of its decision to quit after reviewing its client portfolio. However, it was not known exactly when this happened.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Yousaf said: “They resigned last year. I think it was around about October last year.”

He added: “The fact that we don’t have auditors in place is one of the major priorities, as you can imagine, when I found that out, being the party leader – the party is quickly looking to secure another auditor.”

Put to him that this was “quite extraordinary”, he said: “I don’t disagree with the premise of your question. That’s clearly why I’ve asked the NEC [the National Executive Committee, the SNP’s ruling body] to do a review around governance and transparency.”

Asked why they resigned, Mr Yousaf said: “I don’t think we can release that information. I can see with Johnston Carmichael if we’re able to do so, but my job, as leader of the SNP, is to make sure we get auditors in place as soon as we possibly can.”

Put to him that this was “dysfunctional”, he said: "It's certainly problematic, I won't deny that at all. That’s why one of the first things I did as leader on hearing this information, was to instruct the party to get on with finding another auditor, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Mr Yousaf said the party is working on the premise of having its accounts ready by the July deadline, but added: “It will be a challenging task, given what has gone on. So we are trying to work furiously to try to meet that deadline.”

An SNP spokesman previously said: “We can confirm that Johnston Carmichael will not be providing audit services to the SNP this year. The national treasurer is undertaking a tendering process for alternative provision and we have advised the Electoral Commission of that position.”

Johnston Carmichael had worked with the party for more than a decade. They informed the party they had “taken the decision to resign following a review of our client portfolio and existing resources and commitments”.

Large political parties are required to submit independently-audited accounts to the Electoral Commission each year. The decision means the SNP now have until the first week of July to present their accounts or face possible sanctions, including an independent audit.