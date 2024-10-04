Both SNP and Labour ministers have been quizzed over the declaration of gifts in a fiery exchange on BBC’s Question Time on Thursday night

A SNP minister has been asked to defend the VIP tickets to Wimbledon accepted by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn in a fiery exchange on BBC’s Question Time.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth was quizzed by programme host Fiona Bruce over the hospitality accepted by Mr Flynn, with the questions coming during the programme recorded in Dundee on Thursday night.

The fierce debate came as Ms Gilruth was verbally challenging fellow panallist and Scotland Secretary Ian Murray over gifts and donations accepted by the Labour party and the Prime Minister. Sir Keir Starmer has declared £107,145 in gifts, benefits, and hospitality on the register of MPs' interests since December 2019.

Mr Flynn has separately shown he accepted two tickets for the Wimbledon tennis tournament last year to the value of £1,500.

The Aberdeen South MP accepted the tickets from BP. The gift included "prime viewing seats" on Centre Court or Court One and "award-winning cuisine by Michelin Star Chefs such as Marcus Wareing and the Roux family".

Mr Flynn has also declared hospitality worth £350 accepted from the English Football League to watch the Carabao Cup final at Wembley in February.

In the panel exchange on Question Time, Ms Gilruth said: “I think on this Labour have let the country down quite frankly. I think they came in on a wind of change, the opportunity to clean up politics, as Ian said, and in some respects it seems they’re no better than the Tories.”

The Education Secretary went on to specifically discuss some of the claims made by Sir Keir on designer suits and glasses, and by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner on a trip to Ibiza.

Ms Bruce responded to point out: “The Westminster SNP leader Stephen Flynn accepted tickets to Wimbledon and the Wembley Cup. What about Stephen Flynn? Is it OK for him?”

The Question Time host added: “You’re all going to get it ... why is it essential to the job for the SNP Westminster leader to go to the Wimbledon tennis championship?”

Ms Gilruth responded: “You would have to ask Stephen Flynn that.”

Ms Bruce countered with: “I’m asking you as the SNP representative on this panel.” Ms Giruth answered: “Well, he’s the SNP leader, so I imagine he as representing the party at that event.”

The programme host continued: “Does the SNP need to be represented at the Wimbledon tennis championship? Ms Gilruth responded: “You’d have to ask Stephen Flynn that question.”

Mc Bruce closed the exchange by saying: “It sounds like you’re not sure of the answer there. OK.”

Sir Keir said on Friday that senior ministers did not need to follow the Prime Minister’s example and repay post-election freebies and gifts.