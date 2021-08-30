Financial support for pig producers after Scotland abattoir closure

The Pig Producers Hardship Support Scheme delivers essential funding to eligible pig producers who supplied the Quality Pig Processors (QPP) plant at Brechin between February 8 and March 31 and were paid £15 less per pig by the abattoir during this period.

The abattoir was closed following an outbreak of Covid-19 among workers. Stock had to be moved.

The Pig Producers' Fund will affected by the temporary closure of the abattoir at Brechin. Picture: PA

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “I am very pleased to announce the opening of the Scottish Government’s Pig Producers Hardship Support Scheme for applications.

“The Covid-related closure of Brechin abattoir earlier this year and the subsequent loss of the plant’s export licence to China have had a negative impact on pig farmers, during already challenging times for the farming industry.”

She added: “We have worked closely with the sector to make sure that this hardship fund provides affected farmers with adequate financial support for losses incurred through no fault of their own. I would encourage all eligible producers to submit their applications as soon as possible.”

Opposition politicians called for the government to introduce a support scheme at the time. They had pointed to the Executive in Belfast, which earlier this year introduced a £2.2 million compensation fund to deal with the after-effects caused by the Covid-19 related closure of Cranswick County Food in County Antrim in the summer of 2020.

The scheme is open for applications until September 26.

