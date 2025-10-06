Finance Secretary Shona Robison confirms date for the 2026/27 Scottish Budget

The Budget will be published later due to the delayed UK Autumn Statement

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finance Secretary Shona Robison has confirmed the next Scottish Budget will be published on January 13.

Previously Ms Robison said she was minded to produce the 2026/27 Budget on January 15, but has since written to Holyrood’s finance committee agreeing to their request to bring the date forward by two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Budget is normally published in December. But Ms Robison had said it would be “incredibly difficult” to have the 2026/27 Budget published before Christmas.

First Minister John Swinney and Finance Secretary Shona Robison | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to give the Autumn Statement later than usual on November 26. Ms Robison wrote to finance convener Kenneth Gibson MSP informing him of the new Budget date.

She said: “I appreciate the committee’s recognition of the need to balance the time required for the Scottish Government and the Scottish Fiscal Commission to respond to the UK government’s autumn budget that will be published on 26 November, with the equally important need for robust parliamentary scrutiny .

“Having considered the committee’s views carefully, I can confirm that the Scottish Government will publish the 2026/27 Scottish Budget and associated documents on Tuesday, 13 January.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad