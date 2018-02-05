Fewer Scottish teens from poorest areas apply for university

University application rates from 18-year-olds from the poorest parts of Scotland have dropped for the first time in a decade, new figures revealed.

Data from the universities admissions body Ucas also showed the application rate for those in the most affluent communities had increased, widening the gap between the most and least deprived.

Fewer students from poorer areas apply for university. Pic: Shutter Stock

Higher education minister Shirley-Anne Somerville conceded there is “more work to do” to increase the number of Scots from deprived backgrounds who want to go on to higher education.

But Tory education spokeswoman Liz Smith said the fall was “particularly worrying”, and Labour criticised the “complete failure” to narrow the gap despite a series of initiatives in recent years.

Figures from Ucas based on students who had applied by the 15 January deadline showed application rates from 18-year-olds living in disadvantaged areas in Scotland, as defined by the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation, decreased in 2018, to 16.7 per cent. It is the first decrease since 2008.

The figures also showed a 1 per cent rise in the total number of applications to Scottish universities, with a 1 per cent decrease in the overall number applying to UK institutions. As well as a 1 per cent rise in Scots bidding to study at a Scottish university, there was a 13 per cent rise in applications from international students from outside the EU.

Ms Somerville said: “In 2017, we saw a 13 per cent increase in the number of people from the most deprived communities getting places to study at university. Today’s application rate shows that there is more work to do if we are to see a similar increase in 2018.”

Ms Smith said: “Given the financial constraints under which universities are operating and the resulting pressure to increase the number of fee-paying students, it is perhaps not surprising to see the growth in the number of international applicants.

“At the same time, it appears that the number of Scots-domiciled students applying to university has started to flatline and it is particularly worrying to see a drop in the number of students applying for STEM courses and a drop in the number of Scottish students applying to university from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

Labour education spokesman Iain Gray said: “Since 2007, instead of abolishing student debt as it promised, the SNP has slashed grants and bursaries forcing students to turn to loans, with the poorest students racking up the highest debts..”