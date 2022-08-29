Ferries fiasco: Struggling shipyard to build ferries that will never float or take passengers
Four new ferries are set to be built by the struggling shipyard Ferguson Marine, however they will never float or take passengers.
This is because the new ships will be models of one of the ferries which has caused both the Scottish Government and the shipyard significant problems over the last decade.
The shipyard has been embroiled in controversy since being awarded the contract to build two new ferries, hulls 801, named the Glen Sannox, and 802.
The construction of both is more than five years late and more than £150m over-budget, however the ships are set to enter service next year.
Most Popular
Now, Ferguson Marine are looking for expert model makers to build scale models of the Glen Sannox before the ship itself has entered service.
The four models will be 1:100 scale, with the specification stating it must have a “fully loaded vehicle deck” and be delivered in “glass/clear heavy duty acrylic cases” to the shipyard.
It is unclear whether the windows will be painted on or made of glass or clear plastic.
It is not known how much the models will cost the shipyard.
Most larger CalMac ferries include a scale model of themselves on the passenger deck and the contract notice is a sign the ship is nearing completion ahead of its planned service entry date of next year.
Ferguson Marine said earlier this month the expected delivery date for the vessel is between March and May 2023, with testing of its main engines and generators to take place in autumn.
Hull 802 will be delivered between October and December 2023, the yard states.
Ferguson Marine have been contacted for comment.
The sixth and final episode of the brand new limited series podcast, How to be an independent country: Scotland’s Choices, is out now.
It is available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.