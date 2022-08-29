Ferries fiasco: Struggling shipyard to build ferries that will never float or take passengers

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is because the new ships will be models of one of the ferries which has caused both the Scottish Government and the shipyard significant problems over the last decade.

The shipyard has been embroiled in controversy since being awarded the contract to build two new ferries, hulls 801, named the Glen Sannox, and 802.

The construction of both is more than five years late and more than £150m over-budget, however the ships are set to enter service next year.

Now, Ferguson Marine are looking for expert model makers to build scale models of the Glen Sannox before the ship itself has entered service.

The four models will be 1:100 scale, with the specification stating it must have a “fully loaded vehicle deck” and be delivered in “glass/clear heavy duty acrylic cases” to the shipyard.

It is unclear whether the windows will be painted on or made of glass or clear plastic.

It is not known how much the models will cost the shipyard.

Four new ferries are set to be built by Ferguson Marine, but they won't take any passengers

Most larger CalMac ferries include a scale model of themselves on the passenger deck and the contract notice is a sign the ship is nearing completion ahead of its planned service entry date of next year.

Ferguson Marine said earlier this month the expected delivery date for the vessel is between March and May 2023, with testing of its main engines and generators to take place in autumn.

Hull 802 will be delivered between October and December 2023, the yard states.

Ferguson Marine have been contacted for comment.

