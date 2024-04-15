Ferguson Marine: Economy Secretary Màiri McAllan to meet with GMB Scotland union to discuss shipyard's future

Economy Secretary Màiri McAllan is set to join talks with trade unions in a bid to secure a future for Ferguson Marine shipyard.

GMB Scotland is due to hold talks into the beleaguered shipyard in Port Glasgow next month, and have confirmed the economy secretary has agreed to get round the table with them.

At the Scottish Trade Union Congress (STUC) conference in Dundee, GMB’s convener at Ferguson Marine Alex Logan said the meeting with Ms McAllan will be a chance to get “urgent reassurance” from the Scottish Government of the workforce’s future.

MV Glen Rosa at the Ferguson Marine shipyard. Image: John Devlin/National World.

Mr Logan said: “We have been clear to the Scottish Government that if they want to secure a future for the yard and jobs there, then it needs investment to modernise the yard and make it more competitive.

“We need a direct award of the small ferries which we have a track record in building and continued public ownership.

“Like many of the workers at Ferguson Marine before me, I have been a shipbuilder there all of my life.

“What we are fighting for now is the future of the generations to come.”

Mairi McAllan. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

GMB Scotland says it hopes new contracts will be secured for the yard on the back of the talks with the economy secretary.

This comes as the two CalMac ferries the shipyard is currently building, the MV Glen Sannox and the MV Glen Rosa, have been plagued by delays and overspend.

The MV Glen Rosa was officially launched last week, with Ms McAllan attending the launch event and promising the Scottish Government would support the publicly-owned yard and its workforce.

Speaking at the launch, Ms McAllan said: “The Scottish Government stands with the workers of Ferguson Marine and the community of Port Glasgow and Inverclyde.

“We stood behind you at nationalisation, we stand behind you today as your work comes to fruition and we stand with you long into the future.”

GMB Scotland had staged a similar round of talks six months ago between MPs, MSPs, councillors and shipyard executives, where they agreed Ferguson Marine has the potential to play a central role in Scotland’s industrial strategy.

However Ms McAllan was not in attendance at this meeting.

Ms McAllan said: “I have been absolutely clear that I will leave no stone unturned when it comes to securing a sustainable future for Ferguson Marine and for wider shipbuilding on the Clyde.

“I am looking forward to attending this summit in the interests of collaborating with GMB Scotland, the yard, the workers and all stakeholders who share this objective.

“The best way for Ferguson Marine to secure future work is to improve its competitiveness.

“Direct award is legal only in strictly limited circumstances under public procurement law.