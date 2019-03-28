Fears of a 'blind Brexit' as MPs given vote on 'divorce' deal

MPs will vote on the UK’s Brexit ‘divorce’ agreement tomorrow without approving the plan for the future relationship, in a last-ditch attempt to secure extra time to get the full deal through parliament.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom confirmed a motion will be put before MPs on Friday asking them to approve the Withdrawal Agreement, but not the Political Declaration that sets out the terms for a future trade deal with the EU.

Approving the Withdrawal Agreement will meet the requirements of an agreement to extend Article 50 reached with the EU at last week’s Brussels summit.

Under the terms of that agreement, the divorce deal must be approved by MPs by the end of Friday. However, the full Brexit deal will not be ratified under UK law until both parts are approved by MPs.

It follows Theresa May's announcement that she would stand down ahead of the next stage of Brexit negotiations if MPs approve her deal.

Labour have said ‘uncoupling’ the two parts of the Brexit deal is unacceptable, warning it would be a “blindfold Brexit” with no clarity on the UK’s future trade terms with the EU.

Speaking at the British Chambers of Commerce conference earlier on Thursday, shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer said: “My biggest fear is that unless Parliament takes a stand now, the outcome of the negotiations is going to be determined by the outcome of the next Tory leadership contest.

“It could be a Boris Johnson Brexit. A Jacob Rees-Mogg Brexit. Or a Michael Gove Brexit.

“That should give anyone considering supporting May’s deal on Friday serious concern.

Mr Starmer said: “Equally, if the Prime Minister tries to separate the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration altogether, that only makes matters worse.

“We would be leaving the EU, but with absolutely no idea where we are heading. That cannot be acceptable and Labour will not vote for it.”