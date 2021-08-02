Farmers and crofters left 'high and dry' by lack of commission

Farmers are being let down, the SNP has claimed.

The Tory government promised to establish a new statutory Trade and Agriculture Commission to scrutinise future trade deals and to ensure that farmers and crofters across the UK would not be undercut and squeezed out as a result of any trade deals.

However, amidst concerns from the farming industry that the Australian deal would set a precedent for lower standards and prices for future trade deals, the commission has still not been established.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP MSP and former sheep farmer Jim Fairlie said: “Farmers and crofters are being left high and dry by the Tories as they continue to fail to protect Scotland’s farmers from being undercut by trade deals. This is a race to the bottom on food standards and Scotland’s farming industry is the loser.

“There are real fears within the agriculture sector in Scotland that the Australian deal will form a blueprint for future deals with America and other countries, posing further threats to the very future of our vital, world-class farming and crofting sector.”

A trade deal agreed with Australia earlier this year removed all tariffs on UK goods. However, Scottish farming unions said they were concerned over the Australia free trade agreement negotiations, stating that Scotland’s beef, dairy, sheep and grain sectors were particularly exposed.

The SNP questioned the lack of protections for farmers and crofters north of the border, claiming Scotland had been “kept in the dark” and not consulted.

Mr Fairlie added: “Despite the Tories promising to set up a new Trade and Agriculture Commission to scrutinise these deals it is nowhere to be seen and the door is still wide open for deals to undercut the farming sector with lower standards and prices."

He added: “Our Scottish Parliament did not have the opportunity to scrutinise the Australian trade deal, with our concerns being ignored by the Tories.

“This is another demonstration of how the Tories cannot be trusted to protect the interests of the agriculture sector in Scotland. The only way we can protect the future of the industry is by becoming and independent country.”

The UK Government said it would publish a response to the previous trade and agriculture commission's report on trade agreements.

A spokesman said: "The Government will publish its response to the Commission’s report in due course. The Government is grateful to the Trade and Agriculture Commission for their comprehensive report and is considering their recommendations carefully.

“Our response will set out how we aim to meet the immense opportunities the UK now has as an independent trading nation, while also upholding the Government’s commitment to maintaining and protecting the UK’s high agri-food safety standards.”

Prime minister Boris Johnston said the Australia agreement paved the way for the UK to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a £9 trillion free trade area.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.