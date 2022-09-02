Extinction Rebellion protesters 'superglue' themselves to Speaker's Chair in Commons in extraordinary security breach

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign group posted a photo on Twitter showing three members hand-in-hand in front of the seat while two other members held up signs.

One read “Let the people decide” and the other noted “Citizens’ assembly now”.

The group wrote: “Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the Speaker’s chair inside the Commons chamber.

The picture tweeted by Extinction Rebellion showing protesters in the Commons Chamber. Picture: Twitter

“Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens’ assembly now: ‘We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this’.”