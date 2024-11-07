MSPs expenses - why amount claimed by Scottish politicians has soared by £2 million
The amount of money MSPs spent on expenses over the past year has surged by nearly £2 million.
Figures released by the Scottish Parliament show expenses for the 2023/24 financial year reached £25.35m – £1.89m (8 per cent) more than the year before.
Some £20.6m (81 per cent) of the money was used to cover staff costs at MSPs’ parliamentary and constituency offices. The rest of the money was used on the costs of running an office, travel and accommodation, among other things.
The party leaders’ allowance ballooned by 63 per cent to £46,012 – up from £28,220 the year before.
It is the second consecutive year the figure has doubled. In 2021/22, the leaders’ allowance was just £11,510, although it was £38,778 in 2020/21 and £36,873 in 2019/20.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Parliament said the rise in expenses this year was due to high levels of inflation and increasing wages.
They said: “As with every year, staff salaries comprise the largest single expense, with £20.60m covering staff employment in MSPs parliamentary and local offices – that’s 81.25 per cent of the total cost.
“The remainder covers the cost of running those offices, travel, and support for party leaders who are not in government.
“The 8.06 per cent rise in expenses reflects that the Retail Price Index was running at more than 13% in January 2023, and average weekly earnings was above 5 per cent.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.