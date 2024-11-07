MSPs expenses - why amount claimed by Scottish politicians has soared by £2 million

The amount claimed in expenses by MSPs has been released - and the figure published by the Scottish Parliament has soared sharply

The amount of money MSPs spent on expenses over the past year has surged by nearly £2 million.

Figures released by the Scottish Parliament show expenses for the 2023/24 financial year reached £25.35m – £1.89m (8 per cent) more than the year before.

The value of expenses lodged by MSPs has soared. Picture: PA | PA

Some £20.6m (81 per cent) of the money was used to cover staff costs at MSPs’ parliamentary and constituency offices. The rest of the money was used on the costs of running an office, travel and accommodation, among other things.

The party leaders’ allowance ballooned by 63 per cent to £46,012 – up from £28,220 the year before.

It is the second consecutive year the figure has doubled. In 2021/22, the leaders’ allowance was just £11,510, although it was £38,778 in 2020/21 and £36,873 in 2019/20.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Parliament said the rise in expenses this year was due to high levels of inflation and increasing wages.

They said: “As with every year, staff salaries comprise the largest single expense, with £20.60m covering staff employment in MSPs parliamentary and local offices – that’s 81.25 per cent of the total cost.

“The remainder covers the cost of running those offices, travel, and support for party leaders who are not in government.