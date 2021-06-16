Ex-police chief to head redress body for survivors of historical sexual abuse

Johnny Gwynne, who is also a past director of the UK National Crime Agency with responsibility for tackling child exploitation, will be chair of the body to which survivors can apply for redress payments of up to £100,000 as well as therapeutic support and an apology.

The Redress for Survivors (Historical Child Abuse in Care) (Scotland) Act 2021, passed by the Scottish Parliament, received Royal Assent in April and the scheme will be open for applications before the end of this year.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney told MSPs of Mr Gwynne’s appointment in Parliament.

Former Deputy Chief Constable Johnny Gwynne.

He said: “Some children in residential care in Scotland were failed by those entrusted to look after them, often with catastrophic results. Scotland is taking steps to face up to those failings by establishing this financial redress scheme for survivors.

“In leading the establishment of Redress Scotland, Johnny is resolutely committed to building the type of independent and transparent organisation which is capable of delivering justice for survivors. To do so, he will work from the outset to instil a trauma-informed culture right across the organisation.

“I am in no doubt that he will bring the needed leadership and empathy to this key strategic role. The scheme will have embedded within it the principles of dignity, respect and compassion.”

Survivors will be able to apply for a fixed rate redress payment of £10,000, or an individually assessed redress payment.

