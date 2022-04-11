Natalie McGarry was expected in the dock at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday as her trial enters its second week, but Sheriff Tom Hughes told the jury that she was sick.

Sheriff Hughes told them during the five-minute hearing: “Ms McGarry is unwell today and not able to attend so for that reason we are not able to continue as far as today is concerned.

“Hopefully we are able to resume tomorrow.”

The trial of an ex-SNP MP who is accused of embezzling more than £25,000 has been adjourned because she is unwell.

The 40-year-old, who was MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, is charged with embezzling £21,000 between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015 while she was treasurer of Women for Independence.

A second charge accuses her of embezzling £4,661.02 from the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP between April 9, 2014 and August 10 2015.