Eurovision 2023: Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland has 'perfect venue' to host after Ukraine ruled out

The BBC is in talks to hosting next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after the organisers ruled out this year’s winners Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Eurovision is usually hosted each year by the country that won the previous competition. This year, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra swept to victory, while the UK’s Sam Ryder came second.

There has been speculation that Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena could be the venue for Eurovision 2023 next May, with a gap in the venue’s scheduling for that month.

Ms Sturgeon has taken to social media to declare the Scottish Government is “happy to discuss” hosting arrangements with the BBC, Glasgow City Council and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

She posted on Twitter: “We wish @Eurovision could be in Ukraine but understand that in circumstances this isn’t possible. However, I can think of a perfect venue on banks of the River Clyde!!

“@scotgov is happy to discuss with BBC, @GlasgowCC @EBU_HQ and others.”

Sam Ryder, representing the United Kingdom, performs on stage during the Grand Final show of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest at Pala Alpitour . Picture: Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images

The cost of staging Eurovision is around £25 million, with around £5m granted from the EBU to the host broadcaster.