Holidaymakers are being told to expect longer waits at border control - we take a look at exactly what the changes mean for Scots.

Scottish holidaymakers are being told to expect extra waits and queues when travelling to the EU from the October school holidays onwards.

New entry/exit rules are coming into effect across the Schengen area from October 12, which will change how all British citizens enter these countries.

Passengers queue at Edinburgh Airport

It is hoped the changes will improve border security and clamp down on illegal migration across Europe. However, it could lead to longer waits at border control.

What will change?

When you arrive at a country in the Schengen area on a UK passport, you will need to register your biometric details such as your fingerprints and a photograph.

Special booths are being installed at ports across Schengen countries for passengers to create this digital record.

Will this cause more queues at border control?

Potentially. Passengers are being told to expect longer waits at the border as it will take a few minutes per passenger to create this digital record.

However, if you already have a biometric passport, the process may be quicker.

What will it cost?

There are no extra charges.

Will I still get my passport stamped?

No - once the new system is fully in place, it will replace the manual stamping of passports when arriving in the EU.

An immigration officer checking a passport at Heathrow Airport.

Do I need to do this every time I go on holiday?

Not completely - the full registration to create your digital biometric record will happen the first time you travel to a Schengen country. The details will then be held for three years.

If you go on holiday again in that three-year period, you will only need to have your passport scanned and provide either your fingerprints or photograph at the border. You do not need to do the full registration again.

Travellers will need to complete the checks again if they do not return to the Schengen area for more than three years or they get a new passport.

Do I need to do anything before I leave?

No - these checks will be completed when you arrive in a Schengen country.

The exception is if you are leaving the UK via the Port of Dover, the Eurotunnel at Folkestone, or St Pancras International Railway Station in London. The checks will be done at these ports before you leave the UK, and the UK government has given each port £3.5 million to set up registration kiosks and other infrastructure.

Ferries moored at the Port of Dover. | Getty Images

Which countries are included?

All Schengen countries will have this new system, including:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Which EU countries are not included?

Ireland and Cyprus are not part of the Schengen area and are therefore not included.

What if I am on a cruise ship?

If your cruise ship starts and finishes outside the Schengen area - for example, starting and finishing in the UK - you will most likely be exempt from these checks, even if you have a day trip to a Schengen country on your itinerary.

However, if you leave your cruise ship in a Schengen country and then travel on to a further Schengen country, you need to complete these checks at the border.

If you start your cruise in a Schengen country, you need to complete these checks when you first board the ship.

Royal Caribbean International's Anthem of the Seas cruise ship calls at Greenock port. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

What if I refuse?

If you refuse to have your fingerprints and photograph taken, you will be denied entry.

Border, visa and immigration authorities, and law enforcement can access your personal data from these checks. Under certain conditions, such as for law enforcement purposes, the data can be transferred to another country or an international organisation such as the United Nations or the Red Cross.

Are there any exemptions?

There are a few exemptions. These people will need to show their exemption documents at border control:

Nationals of European countries using the new system, including Ireland and Cyprus;

Non-EU nationals who have a EU residence card and are immediately related to an EU national;

Those travelling for research, studies, training, voluntary service, pupil exchange schemes and educational projects, and au pairs;

Those with residence permits or long-stay visas;

Nationals of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican/Holy See;

Those with border privileges such as heads of state, accredited diplomats and cross-border workers;

Armed forces personnel travelling on NATO or Partnership for Peace business;

Crew members on passenger and good trains on international connecting journeys;

Those with facilitated transit documents if they do not disembark within the Schengen area.

Why are these checks being introduced?

It is hoped the new checks will improve border security and reduce illegal migration across the EU.

This is also ahead of the new European travel information and authorisation system, which will be introduced in 2026.