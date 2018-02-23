Environment fears over Scottish independence rally on Ben Nevis

Environment groups have voiced fears over plans by independence supporters to climb up Britain’s tallest mountain.

The organisers of the “Epic human chain in support of Scottish independence” hope to get 9,000 people to form a human chain from the bottom of Ben Nevis to the 4,411ft summit.

Scottish independence supportes plan to scale Ben Nevis.

The event on August 25 has been launched on Facebook and received over 2,700 notes of interest, with just shy of 300 confirming they will attend.

However, the environmental group responsible for the area’s upkeep has voiced concerns.

READ MORE: Scots middle earners face an ‘unknown tax future’

Organiser John Tannock wrote on Facebook: “Our plan for this event is to have a human chain in support of Scottish independence from the bottom to the top of the UK’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis.

“To make this challenge happen we will need 9000 supporters of Scottish Indy to participate in what would be one of the best scenes ever witnessed in our country!

“So far, all of the YES movement’s events have been deliberately ignored by the UK’s main stream media, I think it would be quite hard for them to ignore this one?

“However, we will have our own team of drone experts and photographers on the Ben filming to make sure the world sees this epic event and also to remind people that the YES movement is as strong as ever.

“I am just testing the water with this to see if there is interest in this epic event!

“I will leave the event on for two month’s and see how it goes, if there’s no interest I will cancel.”

Nevis Landscape Partnership have asked organisers to contact them amid worries over how the landscape would be affected.

It told the Sun it encourages all “sustainable and thoughtful access” to Ben Nevis and works with various event organisers to meet those criteria and which consider other hill users and wildlife.

“The numbers they are talking about presents, logistical, environmental and safety challenges,” said a spokeswoman.

The event would have to be also positive for the people who live here.”

“We deal with a lot of organisations in planning their event but nothing on this scale. It would be a lot of people on Ben Nevis at one time.

Debbie Greene, the local operations manager for Scottish Natural Heritage, said that although she is always pleased to see people enjoying the outdoors, she has concerns over the scale of the event.