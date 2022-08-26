Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy secretary Michael Matheson said the Scottish Government has been given assurances there would be no blackouts this year as energy markets will be "similar to last winter”.

It comes as the boss of Scottish Power warned the 80 per cent rise in the energy price cap would be “truly catastrophic” for millions, while Nicola Sturgeon claimed the spike was is “simply unaffordable”.

The First Minister said the energy price cap rise must be cancelled, and Scottish Power chief executive Keith Anderson said only a big solution can “shelter people from the worst this winter”.

SNP Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said he has been given assurances from energy regulator Ofgem that no blackouts will take place this winter.

Ofgem has confirmed an 80 per cent rise in the cap, which will send the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October – the highest on record.

The price of electricity will rise on average from 28p per kWh to 52p in October-December and gas will go up from 7p to 15p per kwh.

The revised price cap was confirmed as leading energy consultancy Auxilione delivered a grim forecast, warning the energy price cap could top £7,000 by April next year.

The prediction is based on the current cost of buying energy on global markets and also sees bills hitting £5,405 in January.

The cap will come into effect for about 24 million households in Scotland, England and Wales on default energy tariffs on October 1, and will remain in place until December 31, when it will be adjusted again.

Mr Matheson said he had a discussion with Ofgem international grid last week, with the regulator saying it was “confident” on the issue of energy supply after warnings the UK Government could face potential blackouts.

A ‘worst-case’ winter contingency plan drawn up by the UK Government has planned for the possibility of four days of power cuts and blackouts in January.

It is understood the scenario is being increasingly discussed in energy trading circles. The contingency plan could involve directing gas to where it is needed most, with the second phase stopping supplies to 'gas-fired power stations' and blackouts to households and industry.

During an event in Glasgow on Friday, Mr Matheson said: "The broad picture from the national grid is that they see the energy markets and this winter being similar to last winter where there is sufficient capacity in the whole of the UK around this issue.

"Everything we are being told by the national grid, we are not expecting that [blackouts] to happen. So they have given us confidence that won’t be the case and they have assured us they are continuing to review their own assessment of need this winter and the geopolitical impact it could have. They have given us the assurance that both the gas and electricity needs will be met this winter.”

Asked about support if a blackout does happen, Mr Matheson said: “This is an issue reserved to the UK Government, so anything around national contingency for a potential loss of energy output is led by them.”

Ofgem’s chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned of the hardship energy prices would cause this winter and urged the incoming prime minister and Cabinet “to provide an additional and urgent response to continued surging energy prices”.