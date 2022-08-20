Energy bills in NHS Scotland to rocket by £70 million

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The health service confirmed its gas costs are projected to rise by £61m this financial year, while its electricity costs will increase by more than £10m.

It said the figures could vary “depending on how harsh or mild the coming winter is”.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane, who is a practising GP, called the costs “absolutely eye-watering for our NHS".

Picture: PA

He said: “There is a real risk that these costs won’t be able to be absorbed by many GP practices who are already struggling, as well as dental practices who are on a cliff-edge.

“That knock-on effect could be devastating for patients, especially in our most deprived areas who may suddenly find that they cannot easily access dental or GP care on their own doorstep.

“Our health service is not immune to the rising energy costs, but this cannot be to the detriment of suffering patients and staff working in the NHS.”

Families face a grim winter as experts predict the cap on energy bills will hit close to £3,600 per year from October, before rising again next year.

Health leaders have raised concerns widespread fuel poverty will increase the high number of annual deaths associated with cold homes – estimated at 10,000 – and add pressure to an already overwhelmed health service.

Caitlin Hamlett, head of climate change and sustainability at NHS Scotland Assure, which is part of NHS National Services Scotland, said: “The cost of gas for NHS Scotland is projected to rise this financial year from just over £35m last year to around £96m.

"Electricity is likely to rise by just over £10m from £72.3m to £82.3m.

"However, these figures could vary depending on how harsh or mild the coming winter is.

"The recently published NHS Climate Emergency and Sustainability Strategy will support NHS Scotland to implement energy efficiency measures and generation of on-site renewable electricity.