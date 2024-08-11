We sit down with Professor Anna Glasier and Roz McCall MSP to discuss the state of endometriosis in Scotland.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More and more people are now aware of endometriosis.

But despite people talking more about endometriosis, has the care and diagnosis of the condition actually improved?

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other parts of the body, which has a significant impact on the lives of the women who suffer from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the symptoms?

There are a number of common symptoms, including heavy and painful periods, pelvic and lower back pain, sickness and diarrhoea, and fertility difficulties.

In most cases endometriosis can only be diagnosed with a laparoscopy, which involves general anaesthetic, and it takes on average almost nine years from the first GP visit to get a diagnosis.

There is no cure for the condition, and most treatments are over-the-counter painkillers or hormonal contraceptives.

How many women suffer from endometriosis?

Around one in ten women of reproductive age suffer from endometriosis, making it the second most common gynaecological condition in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prevalence of endometriosis amongst women with infertility could be as high as 30 to 50 per cent.

Endometriosis UK also suggests the condition costs the UK economy £8.2 billion a year in treatment, loss of work and healthcare costs.

A UK-wide report published earlier this year, based on a survey of 4,371 women who had received a diagnosis of endometriosis, showed that in Scotland the time it takes to be diagnosed is now eight years and ten months – longer than it was pre-pandemic.

What has the Scottish Government done to tackle endometriosis?

The Scottish Government published its women's health plan in 2021. The document was designed to improve inequalities by raising awareness around women's health and improving access to health care for women across their life course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan aims to “reduce waiting times for diagnosing endometriosis from over eight years to less than 12 months by the end of the Parliament”.

Why is The Scotsman looking at endometriosis?

The Scotsman sat down with Scotland’s women’s health champion Professor Anna Glasier and Roz McCall MSP to discuss the state of endometriosis in Scotland in 2024.

Prof Glasier is an expert in women’s health and has been appointed by the Government to improve gender inequalities in healthcare. One of her areas of focus is menstrual health, including improving the treatment of diagnosis.

She said while treatment for the condition has not changed, frontline clinicians are now more aware of endometriosis and are having more conversations with patients about the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, Ms McCall has suffered with endometriosis all her adult life, and has opened up about her experience of the condition. She said the diagnosis and treatment has not changed in decades, and more needs to be done to make improvements for women up and down the country.