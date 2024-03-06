Justice has been a long-time coming for Margaret Caldwell.

She has been forced to wait more than 19 years to finally see the man who killed her daughter sent to prison. But it clearly doesn’t feel enough.

Ms Caldwell met the First Minister and his justice secretary at Bute House on Tuesday and her appeal over a public inquiry into the handling of her daughter’s tragic case by police and the Crown Office looks set to be pushed forward.

Ms Caldwell, who was flanked by her lawyer Aamer Anwar outside Bute House, wants her daughter’s death to create a “legacy”, so the same awful mistakes that saw Iain Packer escape justice for so long are not repeated.

It is likely Humza Yousaf will announce to Parliament that he is ordering a full statutory inquiry into the matter. Mr Anwar has insisted Mr Yousaf “promised” Ms Caldwell that he will give a full inquiry “primary consideration”.

It is quite evident that anything less than a full public inquiry will not satisfy Ms Caldwell’s longing for justice. So why doesn’t the First Minister just announce what feels like the inevitable?

Firstly, there are legal reasons.

There is a 14-day period following the conclusion of a criminal trial during which someone convicted can lodge an intent to appeal. The Scottish Government has suggested that announcing a full inquiry could prejudice any legal proceedings.

It is clear the First Minister wanted to meet with Ms Caldwell in person first, with her lawyer stressing she felt Mr Yousaf and justice secretary Angela Constance acted with “compassion and empathy”.

There is a suggestion the Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, who oversees the Crown Office, and the chief constable of Police Scotland, Jo Farrell, will give their views to the FM on whether a full inquiry is warranted.

Ms Caldwell will meet both the Lord Advocate and Chief Constable this week, but in his statement on Tuesday, Mr Anwar made clear “they cannot be allowed to investigate themselves”.