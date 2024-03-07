Justice Secretary Angela Constance has confirmed an independent judge-led inquiry will take place into the handling of the death of Emma Caldwell – insisting there is a “clear and compelling” case for an investigation.

The announcement comes after both Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf and his Justice Secretary Angela Constance met with the murdered woman’s mother, Margaret Caldwell, earlier this week, who was in the public gallery at Holyrood to hear the confirmation on an inquiry.

Ms Caldwell was killed by serial rapist Iain Packer in 2005 – but while he was interviewed by police officers the month after her body was found in May that year, it was only last week he was convicted of her murder, along with a series of rapes and other offences.

Police Scotland has already apologised to the family of Miss Caldwell and his other victims, saying they were “let down” by policing in 2005.

Speaking in Holyrood, Ms Caldwell said there was “no doubt of the serious failings” that took place.

She said: “I can today announce there will be an independent judge-led statutory public inquiry and preparations will begin immediately.”

Ms Constance said she has “not taken this decision lightly”, but pointed to the “horrific extent” of violence seen in the case.

The Justice Secretary told MSPs that is was time to “apply fresh scrutiny to this case” and was “open to a chair outwith Scotland”.

She added: “Margaret Caldwell and her family have waited far too long to get justice for Emma.

"I have expressed directly to them on behalf of the Scottish Government how deeply sorry we are for their loss, and for the pain and grief they have had to endure.

“Nineteen years have elapsed between Emma’s murder and a conviction, showing serious failings occurred in the investigation. Given this, along with the gravity of this case, the length of time that it took for justice to be served for so many women and the horrific extent of the sexual violence suffered by the victims and survivors, the case for holding a public inquiry is overwhelming.