Sue Gray will not be part of Starmer’s team

Former Downing Street chief of staff Sue Gray has “decided not to take up the role” of envoy to the nations and regions, in an blow to Sir Keir Starmer.

Ms Gray was to take up the new job after she resigned from her position at the heart of government last mont. This followed reports of a power struggle within Downing Street between Ms Gray and other aides close to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's former chief of staff, Sue Gray, will not now take up a job as an envoy between the UK government and Stormont. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The ex-chief of staff was said to be taking a holiday before starting her job as envoy, after she faced intense scrutiny in the media. But on Tuesday it emerged she will now not be taking up the role as planned after her break from government.

Asked whether the job offer was withdrawn or if Ms Gray walked away, a Number 10 spokeswoman said: “As we said at the time, the appointment had been agreed and you had the focus for the new role and the original statements from both the Prime Minister and Sue Gray.

“Subsequent to that, we confirmed that she was taking a break between roles and taking up duties and, as I said, I can update that she has since decided not to take up the role.”

Downing Street said there were “no plans” for further updates on whether the envoy position might be taken up by someone else.

The spokeswoman said: “I don’t have any immediate plans to update you on as to further recruitment. But to be very clear, resetting our relationships and working with the regions and nations has been at the heart of everything the government does.”

Downing Street had previously described the job as a “vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations”.

SNP MP Kirsty Blackman said: "This is an utterly embarrassing saga for Sir Keir Starmer, but throughout this sorry affair one thing is clear - Sue Gray has been made to pay the price for his mistakes.

“Starmer made the disastrous decision to strip the winter fuel payment from millions of pensioners and, in the face of public outcry, instead of taking responsibility he sacked Sue Gray and gave her a fake job.

