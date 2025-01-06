Elon Musk, the US tech billionaire, has made a series of unfounded claims

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elon Musk is becoming more outspoken on British politics, but it is an interest that did not begin with his latest intervention over the grooming gang scandal.

The tech billionaire had claimed Labour MP Jess Phillips “deserves to be in prison” for denying requests for the Home Office to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation, and called her a “rape genocide apologist”. Mr Musk also suggested Sir Keir Starmer was “complicit in the crimes” of child sex offenders, and accused the former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown of having “sold those little girls for votes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tesla owner has long engaged with international politics, whether it be endorsing the far-right government in Argentina, or questioning judges and the result when the left-wing Workers' Party came to power. There has been a noticeable trend of Mr Musk attacking left-wing parties online and promoting the right, seen in his recent endorsement of Germany’s far-right AfD party.

To understand why he is wading into British politics, the race riots of August last year provide an example. Mr Musk responded by claiming civil war was “inevitable”, and after Sir Keir warned attacks on the Muslin community would face the full force of the law, the X owner responded: “Shouldn't you be concerned about attacks on *all* communities?.”

At the same time, the UK technology secretary was meeting with representatives from social media companies to discuss safeguarding. Less than 24 hours later, Musk asked if Britain was “the Soviet Union”, and began labelling the Prime Minister “two-tier Keir” over arrests.

The multi-billionaire’s involvement had looked set to expand into financial support, following a meeting with Nigel Farage. However, that appears to have now collapsed after the Reform leader distanced himself from Mr Musk’s comments on Tommy Robinson. Mr Musk is now calling for Mr Farage to be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, is an anti-Islam campaigner and one of the UK's most prominent far-right activists

Speaking to MPs, there is a cross-party discomfort at Mr Musk’s involvement in British politics, and disdain if not anger at his outbursts.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn claimed outside interference from foreign billionaires was “not something we need, nor want”. He said: “Scotland’s democracy belongs to the Scottish people and that’s how it should always be.

“A broke Brexit Britain has opened the door to populism and those of us seeking to defeat it can only do so by both being true to our values and delivering better lives for the people we serve.”

Scottish Labour MP Graeme Downie said: "Elon Musk's conduct on social media is nothing short of an attack on democracy, both in the UK and against our broader allies. His behaviour runs close to incitement of violence and harassment towards our democratically elected officials and their staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Free speech is a critical right, but free speech does not mean freedom from consequences. Offensive, inaccurate and defamatory comments can put people's lives at risk and that should never be considered acceptable behaviour."

Another Labour MP labelled Mr Musk “a malevolent influence on our politics.”

The MP said: “Any true British patriot must see interventions like this for what they are: an attempt to unpick our social cohesion and undermine British values of the rule of law, of tolerance. People like Elon Musk do not care about Britain. They simply want to destabilise us for their own ends.

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine said it was “ridiculous” to be paying Mr Musk any attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has no business interfering in British political life or societal issues,” she said. “He is not British, he is not a British citizen. He is the complete antithesis of the philanthropic industrialists and wealth creators of the last two centuries, like Bill Gates and Andrew Carnegie, people who used their wealth for the good of the communities. Elon Musk is only interested in what benefits Elon Musk.”