Scotland’s performance has plummeted in maths, science and reading in the latest world rankings, something the First Minister admits is ‘poor’

Humza Yousaf is being urged to apologise for “destroying” Scotland’s once world-leading education system as the First Minister conceded the results posted in an international education ranking were “not good enough”.

Earlier this week it was revealed the performance of Scottish pupils has plummeted in maths, science and reading in the latest world rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Minister has now refused to apologise for “failing a generation of young Scots”, despite admitting the results are “poor”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has been told to apologise after Scotland fell in maths, English and science in the international Pisa rankings. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Known as the Pisa rankings released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the scores show the results of nearly 700,000 students from 81 countries. It is thought to be one of the most influential measurements of its kind. The scores showed Scotland fell by 11 points in reading and by 18 points in maths.

Although the majority of countries involved in the study recorded a decline, something the study authors say is down to the coronavirus pandemic, Scotland fell by more than the average and by more than the rest of the UK.

The Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems all used First Minister’s Questions to grill Mr Yousaf on the Pisa rankings and demanded he apologise.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “After 16 years of the SNP, Scotland’s schools now rank behind Latvia in science, Estonia in reading, and Lithuania in maths. The SNP’s record on schools is a national disgrace.

Humza Yousaf has been attacked over Scotland's educational performance. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“A generation of young Scots have been failed by Humza Yousaf’s party. The Scottish education system was once among the best in the world – on the SNP’s watch, our schools have plummeted down international school league tables.”

He then called for the SNP’s Curriculum for Excellence to be scrapped.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the decline was the result of “16 years of SNP Government failure”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Our education system was once the envy of the world but now – because of this Government – we lag behind. In 2012, Scotland had the highest-attaining students from poorer backgrounds of all four parts of the UK.

“In 2022, the most deprived in Scotland were the lowest-attaining in the UK. Our children and teachers are working flat out, but they are being failed by this SNP Government.”

He then accused the SNP of breaking their promises on closing the attainment gap, guaranteeing class sizes of 18 or under, and free school meals and a laptop for all primary school children.

Mr Sarwar added: “After 16 years there’s no one else to blame – the First Minister must apologise to the people of Scotland for destroying our once world-leading education system.”

Mr Yousaf refused to apologise, angrily claiming the SNP had a solid track record in managing Scotland’s education system.

He said: “We have one set of data, which is of course concerning, but he asks if I will apologise – I will not apologise for the results which show the biggest single year fall in the attainment gap in primary schools in both numeracy and literacy.

“No I won’t apologise for the fact more young people from areas of deprivation are going to university. No I won’t apologise for a record number of young people aged 19 securing a university place.

“No I won’t apologise for the 94.3 per cent of 16 to 19-year-olds participating in employment, education or training over the past year. Yes there are challenges, and the Pisa results are serious, but we will reflect on that, consider them, and come forward next week with what action we will take.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Minister said it was “unfair” to condemn the entire education system on the back of a single study.