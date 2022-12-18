Education cuts in Scotland will see class sizes increased and subjects removed from the curriculum, the body representing head teachers has warned.

Jim Thewliss, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland, said the squeezing of budgets is "now starting to bite" in schools and classrooms.

In a bleak assessment, he said staff wanted to promote aspiration in pupils but are now in the position of "managing expectations".

Mr Thewliss made the comments following the publication of the draft Scottish Budget on Thursday, which sets out the Government's tax and spending plans for the coming financial year.

Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Cosla, the council body, had asked for £1 billion to address multiple challenges, but insists the cash allocated for 2023/24 amounts to an uplift of just £71 million once policy commitments are taken into account.

Speaking on BBC Scotland's Sunday Show, Mr Thewliss said: "There have been year-on-year cuts within the education budget over the past, certainly 10 years, perhaps even longer than that.

"We're now at a stage where we really have a service where if you start to cut any more, you're cutting into the basic function of the service, which essentially...is the number of teachers in front of young people within schools."

He added: "What we've experienced at the moment is that vacancies which are already identified within schools – head teachers have been told these are not going to be filled. We'll start to manage the service to reduce the number of teachers within local authorities.

"In terms of impact on young people, the cuts running up until now to an extent didn't have a direct impact on young people, but it is now starting to bite in the school and in the classroom."

Asked how pupils will experience this, he said: "Things like class sizes starting to increase, certain subjects within the curriculum starting to be removed because they are deemed as non-viable. That's the experience that we're hearing from members across the country."

Mr Thewliss said schools have already been working together to share classes in subjects such as Higher modern languages. He said there is now "even greater pressure" on these subjects.

He added: "We're very much in the business of promoting aspiration within young people. We have bought entirely into the whole notion of young people having the best educational experience and the best life chances that they can have.

"We're now in the position...of managing expectations to a degree, and I have no idea where we're going to move with this, but it's becoming much, much more challenging to manage those expectations at the same time as promoting aspiration."

Mr Thewliss called on ministers and council leaders to work with schools, and insisted school leaders will continue to do the "very, very best" they can.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is the acting Finance Secretary, said global issues, such as the war in Ukraine, had been “compounded” by mistakes made by the UK Government, putting huge pressure on public services.

He told the BBC: “We spend more per capita on education than is spent per capita south of the border.”

He said the local government settlement had increased by £570 million, with £200 million being spent on closing the poverty-related attainment gap in schools.