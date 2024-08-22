Edinburgh votes through £50m tourist tax as start date revealed

Edinburgh will become the first city in Scotland to get a tourist tax after the levy was voted through by councillors

Councillors in Edinburgh have backed the introduction of a tourist tax from 2026 in a move that would generate up to £50 million of “new money”.

The move to introduce the 5 per cent tax would make the capital the first place in Scotland to charge a transient visitor levy (TVL) on overnight stays.

Anyone staying in rooms in hotels, B&Bs, self-catering accommodation, and those let through websites such as Airbnb would be charged the tourist tax.

Edinburgh residents will be asked whether the 5 per cent charge included in the initial proposal should be higher or lower as part of a 12-week consultation to start in the autumn. But the Scottish Greens have proposed raising the tax to as high as 8 per cent.

The levy is planned to be running in time for the 2026 festival season.

A council report said the up to £50m generated would be used to tidy up streets and parks, build more affordable homes and install underground bins.

In last week unveiling its first draft of the visitor levy scheme for the capital – the first Scottish local authority seeking to harness the new tax-raising powers – the council said it felt a 5 per cent charge on visitors’ accommodation costs, capped at seven nights, would bring in “enough to be worth it” without it having a “detrimental impact on the competitiveness of Edinburgh’s tourism offer”.

The report considered by councillors on Thursday outlined how the money could be spent within the limits of the legislation, which states it must support “developing, supporting or sustaining facilities or services which are substantially for or used by persons visiting the scheme area for leisure or business purposes”.

Mark Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, had earlier this month told The Scotsman there was a “complete lack of awareness” surrounding the incoming tourist tax that would apply not just to those visiting from overseas, but also to Scots staying closer to home.

He said: “The perception is that the so-called tourist tax only applies to a tourist, but the transient visitor levy that is being applied in Scotland applies to anyone, a tourist or not, who is staying in overnight accommodation.

“A tourist tax in other countries is sometimes a direct tax on someone who is coming inbound into the country.

“I think a lot of people in Scotland don’t realise the distinction. The example I use is that, say if you have a fall out with your partner and you have to go to stay a night in a hotel until things have settled down, and in that area the local authority has decided to impose a transient visitor levy, you would have to pay it. So you are not a tourist, in that sense.

“There is a complete lack of awareness among the public that it would apply to them.