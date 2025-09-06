Joanna Cherry (Image: Russell Cheyne/Getty Images)

One of Edinburgh’s top performing secondaries has been accused of censorship after it emerged senior teaching staff banned an interview with a gender-critical MP.

A pupil at Boroughmuir High School secured an interview with the former SNP politician Joanna Cherry last year - but the headteacher pulled the article from the school newspaper citing fear of controversy.

The censure occurred following a storm of publicity after it was revealed the school was teaching children there are “three sexes”.

According to the ex-pupil, who has asked not to be named, the teacher in charge of the school newspaper had him re-draft the article repeatedly to sanitise any mention of trans and women’s rights.

However, the school head then stepped in and issued a total ban.

The incident occurred in the run up to 2024’s General Election but the ex-pupil is speaking out now because of Edinburgh city council’s move to lead Scottish local authorities in issuing new single-sex guidance for its schools.

The teenager, who is now about to start a law degree, told The Scotsman: “Fellow pupils were unhappy about having a ‘terf’ in the paper and that was fine, I was happy dealing with that because you can have these debates.

“But to have it from the school itself - about our local MP - was shocking and odd.”

The council was the first in Scotland to criticise existing Scottish Government schools guidance - which is currently subject to legal threat - as “unlawful”.

A council insider said: “It shows how far this issue has moved back to sanity when we had one of our best schools censoring Joanna Cherry for her gender critical beliefs and now we are pushing for single-sex spaces in schools.”

Edinburgh city council declined to comment but did not offer any corrections to the teenager’s version of events.

The former pupil said he was taken out of class to be told that the head had held a meeting with senior members of staff and they had decided an interview with Ms Cherry was “too political”.

He said the intervention had come in the wake of a separate controversy at Boroughmuir, one of Edinburgh’s top state schools.

The secondary caused controversy over a presentation given to first year pupils which told them they were “queer” if they had not yet determined their sexual orientation.

Youngsters were also told there are three biological sexes.

The student appealed to Ms Cherry’s parliamentary office for help.

Staff from the English department and school library privately told him they were supportive but could not say so publicly.

“Another teacher approached and told me Joanna Cherry is a ‘horrible terf’, and that language was normalised,” he added.

Ms Cherry said it had been “very disappointing” that a school head should have seen “fit to censor the hard work of a bright pupil in this way”.

“This reprehensible behaviour is just another example of the capture of our public institutions by a regressive ideology which puts magical thinking about gender above the rights of women and above basic human rights to freedom of expression and belief,” she added.

“It will take strong political leadership to sort this out.”

The pupil had also spoken to Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay about the incident.

Mr Findlay said: “This act of craven censorship by a school is the direct result of the wholesale capture of Scottish institutions by the SNP’s extreme and intolerant gender ideology.