Edinburgh Lib Dem councillor resigns just one week after being elected - here's why

Louise Spence has resigned just a week after being elected.

A new Edinburgh councillor has quit only a week after being elected in a decision that has been branded “quite unbelievable”.

Lib Dem Louise Spence has stood down over a change in “circumstances” and has put her home on the market.

The Lib Dems say that for personal reasons, she will now be spending time outside of Edinburgh. The decision comes despite Ms Spence running an election campaign on living locally and criticising rivals for not living in the council ward.

Louise Spence won the by-election on November 14. | TSPL

Ms Spence won in the Colinton/Fairmilehead by-election on November 14, taking a seat from Labour.

Her campaign leaflet said the ward deserved a councillor “who lives here”, promising to be a “real local champion”.

Ms Spence also criticised the Labour candidate for living in Sciennes and a sitting Conservative councillor who said she lived in Stockbridge.

Despite winning the by-election on November 14, she put up her home in Colinton for sale on November 15 for offers over £730,000.

Ms Spence said: “I have had a sudden change in personal circumstances, which meant I couldn’t in all conscience fulfil my role as a councillor.

“At this time, my focus must be with my family.

“I have informed my Liberal Democrat colleagues of my changed circumstances and offered my resignation.

“The Liberal Democrats rightly set high standards in terms of the service their local councillors provide. I myself argued that Colinton and Fairmilehead needed a local champion.

“While it would have been legally possible for me to continue as a councillor, I don’t believe it would be right to do so with my focus elsewhere.”

She added: “This is why I have made the difficult decision to resign my council seat.

“With another by-election already due in the ward in February because of the SNP councillor’s resignation, my decision means this new vacancy can be filled at the same time, at no extra cost to the taxpayer.

“This is clearly the right thing to do for Colinton and Fairmilehead.

“However, I know my decision will be deeply disappointing and frustrating for those who voted for me, for my council group colleagues and for all the Liberal Democrats who fought so hard to win the by-election.

“I am truly sorry at what has happened.”

Her decision to resign after just a week has been criticised by the Scottish Conservatives, who are now calling for Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton to apologise.

Sue Webber, the party’s MSP for the Lothians, said: “This is scandalous behaviour from the Lib Dems that shows how little regard they have for taxpayers’ money.

“This candidate ought to be ashamed, but there are also serious questions for Alex Cole-Hamilton and his whole party to answer.”

Fellow Tory MSP Miles Briggs described Ms Spence’s resignation as “quite unbelievable".

Stephen Jenkinson, the Labour councillor for the Pentland Hills ward and Edinburgh council’s transport convener, said: “This is the most outrageous thing I’ve ever heard of in local politics."

Kevin Lang, Lib Dem council group leader in Edinburgh, said: “As a council group, we are feeling a lot of hurt right now. We all worked hard on Louise’s campaign and did so in good faith.