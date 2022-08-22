Edinburgh faces 'massive expansion' in vermin population as bin strike continues

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Levinthal, director of the Cockburn Association, the city’s heritage watchdog, said there had already been an increased problem.

Cleansing workers in Edinburgh began an 11-day strike last week after turning down a pay offer from Cosla, the council umbrella organisation.

Council workers have now been offered an improved 5 per cent pay rise and trade unions are considering this.

Meanwhile, rubbish has been spilling out of overflowing bins and piling up on the streets, with city centre areas particularly badly affected given the Edinburgh festivals.

Mr Levinthal said the amount of rubbish in the Old Town and other festival hotspots had increased “exponentially”.

He told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme that Edinburgh already had problems with litter and waste collection.

Asked if he was worried the situation will become "a massive public health problem", he said: "Yeah, it is – already the vermin problem has increased.”

He said the seagulls have been out “in full force”, adding: “Even before the strike there were problems.

"We had our members and stakeholders complaining, particularly in the Old Town, where we’ve seen for hospitality businesses a number of structures erected – these provide fantastic places for the city’s mice and rat population to hide away and eat all of the offerings that have been left for them, if I can put it that way.

"And we'll see, as a result of it, that in a few weeks' time there will be a massive expansion in the population of vermin because there is just so much food on offer."

Mr Levinthal said everybody had a part to play to try to manage the situation.

He urged residents not to put waste such as cardboard and polystyrene out on the street, in order to leave extra capacity for rubbish that cannot be stored in properties.

He added: “But we also need to communicate with the tourist and event sector that there is a strike.

"And if those businesses that have commercial collection facilities can actually maybe step up, because it’s in their interests as well to present the city in the best way possible, that can actually help.