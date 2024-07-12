Ed Miliband’s pledge to hundreds of Grangemouth workers faced with threat of job losses

Energy Secretary vows to leave ‘no stone unturned’ after ministers meeting refinery’s owners Petroineos

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has said he will leave “no stone unturned” in trying to find a future for workers at Grangemouth, after ministers from the Scottish and UK governments met its owners.

It is understood a report called Project Willow, worth around £1.6 million and funded by both governments, will seek to chart a future in low-carbon energy for Grangemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of jobs are thought to be at risk after owner Petroineos – a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos – announced the oil refinery at Grangemouth would be shut after spring next year.

Hundreds of jobs are thought to be at risk after owner Petroineos – a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos – announced the oil refinery at Grangemouth would be shut after spring next year. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

After this point, it would transition to being an import terminal for finished fuels. Other parts of the wider complex at Grangemouth would not be affected.

The risk to jobs at the industrial site was one of the main topics discussed at Sir Keir Starmer’s meeting with John Swinney when the Labour leader made his first visit to Scotland as Prime Minister.

On Friday, Mr Miliband took part in a joint meeting with Petroineos alongside the Scottish Government’s current Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin, with Scottish Secretary Ian Murray also attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Miliband said: “The UK government will leave no stone unturned in seeking a future for the Grangemouth site and its workers.

“We are committed to boosting growth through an industrial strategy, and to engaging with the workers and communities of Grangemouth and the Scottish Government.

“That’s why we will be immediately funding work to explore options for a sustainable future for the site in partnership with the Scottish Government.”

Mr Murray said: “The future of Grangemouth was the first official briefing I took in office, and the Prime Minister made clear it was a priority for this Government when visiting Scotland on his first official engagement last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is why I am delighted we are already making significant progress on discussions around potential funding to look at a sustainable long-term solution to the Grangemouth site.

“This demonstrates what can be achieved when we reset the relationship with the Scottish Government by working in partnership to boost economic growth and make life better for everyone.”

Ms Martin said: “The Scottish Government wishes refining at Grangemouth to continue for as long as practicable and recognises that the site, and its workforce, are crucial to Scotland’s economy and our transition to net zero.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with Petroineos, UK Government ministers and Unite the Union to explore the options available to secure a long term, sustainable future for the site and accelerate new employment opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am pleased to have had early positive discussions with UK Secretary of State Ed Miliband about this over the past week and I welcome his constructive approach to seeking a long term, sustainable future for Grangemouth and his willingness to work with me to secure that.”

On his visit to Scotland last weekend, Sir Keir promised "immediate" discussions over steps to preserve jobs and ensure Grangemouth's future, which he said was a "real priority".