Easyjet plane from Edinburgh to Milan forced to divert after being struck by lightning

Gordon Ritchie’s flight to Milan was diverted after his plane was struck by lightning

A plane passenger has praised the efforts of Easyjet pilots after the plane he was travelling to Italy in was struck by lightning and forced to divert.

Gordon Ritchie from Glasgow was travelling from Edinburgh to Milan on Friday, 30 June, when the plane was caught up in a lightning storm.

It is understood the plane was struck by lightning, forcing pilots to make an emergency landing in Turin.

Mr Ritchie, who works in sports marketing and was travelling to Milan on business, described hearing a loud bang, before seeing the lights inside the plane going out.

He said: “The aircraft was struck by lightning and there was an electrical failure.

“There was a real bang and all the lights, like the seatbelt signs, went off.

“I knew something had gone wrong from that sound - it sounded strange and everyone was really startled.

“People knew something had happened, but the crew didn’t panic.”

He said the pilots were not able to speak to the passengers immediately after the incident, but said a steward told those on the plane they were going to Turin instead of Milan.

Mr Ritchie added: “They ended up diverting us to Turin which is 120 miles away.

“When we got off the aircraft I asked them if we got hit by lightning and if it was serious, and I was told ‘yes’.

“They said the engineers needed to come and take a look at the plane before they could do anything with it.

“The pilots did a really good job - they looked pretty white afterwards. It was scary but no one was injured and Easyjet dealt with it really well.”

An Easyjet spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight EJU3834 from Edinburgh to Milan on 30 June diverted to Turin following a lightning strike, as a precaution and in line with procedures.