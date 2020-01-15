Dumbarton residents say Harry and Meghan should keep Scottish title to boost town

The stepping back from royal duties of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who also hold the title Earl and Countess of Dumbarton, is a “lost opportunity”, say some of its residents.

Harry and Meghan were given the Scottish title as a wedding gift from the Queen last May at the time of their marriage.

However, despite initial excitement the couple might visit the town and boost its profile, this has not happened.

But many believe the pair should retain the title because of publicity it may still generate for the town.

Helen MacKenzie, owner of Scruples cafe in Wallace Street, said: “If taking the title away cost a penny to the public purse I’d be against it, but otherwise I’m not bothered. I laughed when I heard they’d got the title because I knew they’d never visit. Dumbarton is a very deprived area and if they’d come it would have given a bit of pride to the town.”

Iain McLaren, SNP councillor for Dumbarton, said he did not have strong views on stripping the pair of the title.

“I’m not particularly a royalist but it is too early to be thinking about removing titles. I believe there was the view they’d visit, then nothing happened. As for getting rid of the monarchy if we became independent, that would need to be put to the people of Scotland.”

Linda MacDonald, owner of Threads Wool Shop, in Glasgow Road, said: “The title means Dumbarton gets publicity. I think they should keep it, a lot of people from Dumbarton live in Canada. What does it matter anyway, it’s only a bit of paper.”