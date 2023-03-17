Drop in SNP membership will cost party hundreds of thousands in lost income

The sharp drop in membership of the SNP over a period of just over a year will have cost the party hundreds of thousands of pounds in lost income.

Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Membership plummeted by more than 30,000 between December 2021 and February 15 this year, it has emerged.

The SNP revealed the figures following pressure from all three leadership candidates amid a row over transparency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan had all called on the party to release details of how many people are eligible to vote in the bitter race to become the next First Minister.

The SNP said the total number of eligible ballots is 72,186. The SNP had around 104,000 members in December 2021.

Membership has fallen by 42 per cent since its peak of 125,691 in 2019.

Individual membership of the SNP costs a minimum of £1 per month, although the party's website suggests a fee of between £4 and £10.

Using the minimum amount, the drop of 31,698 members would have cost the party around £380,000 in potential annual income.

However, the fact that senior membership for the over 60s and "reduced" membership for students, the unemployed and part-time workers both cost a minimum of £5 a year adds further uncertainty to this figure. Membership for under 16s costs a minimum of £2 a year, while overseas membership is a minimum of £3 a month.

An SNP spokesman said the lost income would “actually be roughly around £220,000”.

Joan McAlpine, the former SNP MSP, wrote on Twitter: "Worth pointing out that if all these lost members paid the minimum sub of £1 per month that amounts to £384,000 per annum loss of income for the SNP. In reality it will be higher."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad