Downing Street partygate: Met Police expected to issue first tranche of fines ‘imminently’

The Guardian said it understands the fixed penalty notices (FPNs) will be issued “imminently”, possibly as soon as Tuesday.

The force is investigating 12 events, including as many as six which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have attended.

Last week it emerged that detectives investigating alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office had begun interviewing key witnesses.

The first fines could be issued soon

The Met said at that time more than 100 questionnaires had so far been sent out to people at the reported gatherings.

There was no official update from Downing Street or the Cabinet Office on Monday evening.

ITV’s Anushka Asthana said she had been told the first wave of fines could include “around 20 names”.

The Met said: “We’re not giving a running commentary and I would refer you to our statement from March 21 which is still on our website.”